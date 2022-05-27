Paddy Pimblett to fight Jordan Leavitt at UFC London

Paddy Pimblett has another London date.

“The Baddy” returns to action on July 23 when he faces Jordan Leavitt (10-1) in a lightweight bout at the second UFC London card of the year, the promotion announced Friday. At the UFC’s return to London this past March, Pimblett (18-3) defeated Kazula Vargas by first-round submission to earn a Performance of the Night bonus.

Pimblett has defeated his first two UFC opponents in the first round, having also finished Luigi Vendramini by knockout in Pimblett’s octagon debut last September. That marked the fourth straight win for Pimblett, a former Cage Warriors champion at 145 pounds. Pimblett entered the UFC with plenty of buzz and he has quickly emerged as one of the promotion’s most talked-about fighters.

Leavitt, a 2020 Contender Series signing, is 3-1 in the UFC. He has won two straight, earning a split nod over Trey Ogden in April that followed a second-round inverted triangle submission of Matt Sayles in December. In his UFC debut, “The Monkey King” needed just 22 seconds to KO veteran Matt Wiman with a nasty slam.

UFC London takes place at The O2 and is also set to feature Pimblett’s fellow Scousers Darren Till and Molly McCann as they fight Jack Hermansson and Hannah Goldy, respectively. Also in action are U.K. standouts Paul Craig, Marc Diakiese, and England-based flyweight phenom Muhammad Mokaev. In the heavyweight main event, Curtis Blaydes fights English contender Tom Aspinall.