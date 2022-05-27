Paulo Costa believes he’s two wins away from UFC title shot

Paulo Costa wants another night in the cage with the UFC middleweight champion.

“Borrachinha” is set to re-enter the octagon at UFC 278 on Aug. 20, facing former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold, and he believes it’s one of two victories he needs in order to secure one more shot at the 185-pound championship.

Speaking on a Q&A session with fans on Marshall Inu YouTube channel on Thursday, Costa said he’s not done pursuing his dream after dropping back-to-back fights to Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori.

“I never give up to get the belt,” Costa said. “I did some mistakes, I lost the last two fights, so I need to win this one and look forward. But I believe two wins, I’ll be on line to fight for the belt again.”

Costa first challenged for the middleweight throne after winning five in a row in the UFC, including names like Yoel Romero and Uriah Hall, but he was finished by Adesanya in Abu Dhabi. “Borrachinha” came in too heavy for his clash with Vettori this past October, ultimately losing a five-round decision in a 205-pound contest.

UFC President Dana White initially said Costa would not be allowed to compete his next bout at middleweight, but he then booked Costa versus Rockhold at 185 pounds for July. The bout was recently shifted for UFC 278 in August due to undisclosed reasons.