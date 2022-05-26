Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez headlines UFC’s return to Long Island in July

Featherweights Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez will clash in a five-round main event at the upcoming UFC Fight Night card in Long Island, N.Y. on July 16.

UFC officials announced the pairing on Thursday.

A two-time title contender at 145 pounds, Ortega has remained near the top of the rankings in the UFC over the past few years while maintaining an impressive resume that includes wins over “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung, Cub Swanson and Frankie Edgar.

His only losses in the UFC have come in two championship fights after falling to Max Holloway in 2018 and then his most recent set back in a Fight of the Night with Alexander Volkanovski this past September.

He’ll look to get back on track when he faces Rodriguez, who is also coming off a loss to Holloway in his most recent appearance in the octagon.

Overall, Rodriguez has gone 2-1 with one no contest in his last four fights with wins over Jeremy Stephens and “The Korean Zombie” while dropping a decision to Holloway last November.

Regarded as one of the most exciting fighters in the featherweight division, Rodriguez seeks arguably the biggest win of his career when he faces Ortega in the main event on July 16.

The card takes place at the UBS Arena on Long Island with more fights expected to be added in the coming weeks.