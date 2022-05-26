Bella Mir set for third pro MMA bout

Bella Mir, the 19-year-old daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, will look to make it 3-0 as a pro MMA fighter.

Multiple people with knowledge of the situation confirmed to MMA Fighting on Thursday that Bella Mir will compete for the Xtreme Fight Night promotion at XFN 381. The event takes place June 24 at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, Okla., and will stream on UFC Fight Pass.

Mir’s opponent will be announced at a later date, a person with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting on Thursday.

It will be the first time Mir competes in an MMA bout since December 2020 after wrapping up an incredible high school wrestling career. “Lady” fought twice in less than two months in professional contests — both under the iKon Fighting Federation banner — where she picked up a unanimous decision victory over Danielle Wynn, along with a first-round submission win over Alma Cespedes.