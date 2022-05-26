Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot will now headline June 25 UFC event

The UFC has given two of the best lightweight up and comers on the planet an opportunity to close the show in June.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that the previously reported matchup between Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot is now set to headline the UFC’s event on June 25, which will take place at the APEX in Las Vegas. Eurosport Nederland was first to report the bout’s elevation.

Tsarukyan, ranked No. 11 in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, enters the bout on a five-fight winning streak, which includes back-to-back finishes of Christos Giagos and Joel Alvarez in his two most recent appearances. The 25-year-old’s lone octagon loss came in his promotional debut to Islam Makhachev, dropping a competitive decision at UFC on ESPN+ 7 in April 2019.

Gamrot also dropped a close decision in his promotional debut to Guram Kutateladze at UFC Fight Island 6 in October 2020. Since then, the No. 12 ranked lightweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings picked up stoppage victories over Scott Holtzman, Jeremy Stephens, and Diego Ferreira.