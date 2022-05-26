 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Heck of a Morning: Glover Teixeira’s chances vs. Jiri Prochazka, listener hot takes, Sean Brady joins the show

By Mike Heck
Thomas Lakes, MMA Fighting

Glover Teixeira may be the champion heading into his UFC 275 matchup with Jiri Prochazka, but not many people are giving him a chance to retain. Could that be a little bit shortsighted?

On this episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck pumps the brakes (for the most part) on the open scoring debate, deems it the first annual All-Star Weekend for the sport, and opens up the lines to discuss Teixeira’s chances to defend the title against the always-exciting challenger on June 11, spicy hot take predictions for the rest of the year, Valentina Shevchenko’s chances to become a two-division champion, if Jon Jones will compete in 2022, desert island fighters, and much more.

In addition, UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady (55:39) provides an update on when he might return, talks two top-10 fighters turning him down, and his Fury Pro Grappling match with Ben Saunders this Saturday.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 8 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

