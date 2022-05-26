Nick Diaz targeting UFC return in 2022, sends message to Kamaru Usman: ‘I think I can beat you’

Nick Diaz is working to step back into the octagon this year and he wants only the biggest opportunity he can get if he does.

The UFC star told TMZ Sports that he plans to fight in 2022 and is currently training to make that a possibility.

“I’m working on the end of the year,” Diaz said. “I’m working on it.”

Diaz initially did not name a preferred opponent, insisting that he was simply focusing on his own training for now, but opened up about an ideal scenario for his return when asked if he’d still consider boxing Canelo Alvarez. In the past, Diaz had discussed wanting to fight the multi-division boxing champion, but its current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman that has more recently been attempting to lure Canelo into a lucrative crossover bout.

Whenever he returns to fighting, Diaz is focused on competing for a UFC championship again.

“I’d rather fight for a title,” Diaz said. “If I’m gonna fight, I want to fight for a title.”

“That’s the thing and they want to say if I want to fight a bunch of guys and stuff like that, but I’m like, you know what, it’s a bigger fight if you just skip all the mess,” Diaz added. “I don’t want to go in there and get my ass whooped by one of those young guys anyway.

“And it’s not that I won’t win, it’s just that I’m not motivated to fight somebody that’s, you know... I want to fight for the title, I’m 38 years old.”

Diaz was then asked if he had a message for Usman and he offered a succinct and confident challenge.

“I think I can beat you,” Diaz said. “I’d love it if they gave me a shot. I think I can beat you.”