Amanda Ribas undergoes surgery following loss to Katlyn Chookagian, reveals timeline for UFC return

Amanda Ribas had surgery Wednesday to fix a left biceps injury sustained prior to her UFC Vegas 54 defeat to Katlyn Chookagian on May 14, and it was deemed a success, the UFC fighter told MMA Fighting on Thursday.

Ribas had surgery with Dr. Benno Enjsmann at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and was cleared on the same day to return to her hometown Varginha.

“Everything happened so fast,” said Ribas, who tore her biceps tendon 25 days before the fight. “I went to Sao Paulo for a doctor appointment and when I noticed, I was already doing exams and having surgery [laughs]. Thank God everything went well.”

Ribas (11-3) expects to be cleared to return to training with no limitations in three or four months, and wants to fight again by the end of the year.

The Brazilian fighter was coming off a win over strawweight Virna Jandiroba when decided to move up to flyweight to face Chookagian after the cancellation of a bout with Michelle Waterson in March, but lost via split decision in Las Vegas.