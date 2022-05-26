Bruno Cappelozza, Anthony Pettis lead matchups for PFL 5 card on June 24

Heavyweights, featherweights and Anthony Pettis will be featured at the upcoming PFL 5 card scheduled on June 24 at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta.

Pettis makes his second appearance in the 2022 PFL season after picking up a win over Myles Price in May, which served as his first victory for the promotion after dropping back-to-back fights in 2021.

This time around, Pettis faces off with fellow UFC veteran Stevie Ray in a lightweight bout. Ray looks to bounce back after falling to Alexander Martinez at the PFL 1 card back in April.

In addition to Pettis vs. Ray, the heavyweights and featherweights highlight the remainder of the event with the main card on ESPN and the prelims on ESPN+.

Bruno Cappelozza headlines the card as the 2021 PFL heavyweight champion returns against Matheus Scheffel with a shot at the playoffs on the line. Cappelozza has gone undefeated since joining the PFL roster while sporting a perfect 5-0 record including his run through the 2021 season.

In April, Cappelozza dispatched Stuart Austin by first-round TKO to pick up his first win of the 2022 season.

On the preliminary card, two-time PFL champion Lance Palmer returns to action as he faces off with Sheymon Moraes while Brendan Loughnane takes on UFC veteran Boston Salmon.

Here is the full card for PFL 5 on June 24:

MAIN CARD:

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Matheus Scheffel

Anthony Pettis vs. Stevie Ray

Chris Wade vs. Kyle Bochniak

Renan Ferreira vs. Klidson Abreu

PRELIMS:

Ante Delija vs. Stuart Austin

Denis Goltsov vs. Sam Kei

Ali Isaev vs. Jamelle Jones

Bubba Jenkins vs. Saba Bolaghi

Lance Palmer vs. Sheymon Moraes

Brendan Loughnane vs. Boston Salmon

Alejandro Flores vs. Ryoji Kudo