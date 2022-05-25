 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The MMA Hour with Dominick Cruz, Al Iaquinta, Shannon Knapp, and Andy Foster

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Ariel Helwani kicks off the show and introduces today’s lineup.

1:05 p.m.: Invicta FC founder Shannon Knapp joins to discusses the latest with the promotion, Invicta’s experiences with open scoring, and more.

1:35 p.m.: UFC lightweight Al Iaquinta returns to give an update on his career and weigh in on the latest in the MMA world.

2:10 p.m.: Andy Foster, the executive director for the California State Athletic Commission, joins the show to discuss judging in MMA and more.

2:40 p.m.: GC and Helwani talk about our best bets for the weekend.

3 p.m.: UFC bantamweight Dominick Cruz stops by to give an update on his career and more.

4 p.m.: I answer all your questions in the latest edition of On The Nose.

