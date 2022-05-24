Heck of a Morning: Open scoring debate continues on, Holly Holm wasn’t robbed, the good (and the bad) of Eagle FC 47

The scorecards from the UFC Vegas 55 main event between Ketlen Vieira and Holly Holm created a lot of controversy, thus continuing a heated debate in regards to whether or not open scoring is the answer.

On this episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Vieira’s win over Holm this past Saturday and why the former bantamweight champion wasn’t robbed by the judges. In addition, questions are answered about Vieira’s title hopes following the biggest win of her career, open scoring and why there could be more issues people aren’t thinking about, what the fight, KO, and submission of the year are near the halfway point, the good and the bad of this past Friday’s Eagle FC 47 event, why Scott Coker and Bellator needs to co-promote with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Eagle FC — and do so quickly — and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 8 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.