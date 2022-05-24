PFL to make London debut for 2022 playoffs, postseason begins in New York on Aug. 5

The PFL is going international for the 2022 postseason.

On Tuesday, the league announced its dates and locations for its upcoming playoff card, which begins on Aug. 5 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York before heading over to the U.K. for a pair of events. The second playoff event takes place Aug. 13 at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff in Cardiff, Wales, and the third at Copperbox Arena in London.

This marks the first time that the SmartCage will travel overseas. However, when the PFL was known as the World Series of Fighting, the organization previously held events on other continents including Asia and South America.

The PFL playoff events will be hosted in partnership with music and entertainment promoter Live Nation.

It is not yet known which fighters will compete in the postseason as the regular season is still underway, but English fighter Brendan Loughnane told MMA Fighting in a recent interview that he hoped the league would head to London this year. In his first fight this season, Loughnane defeated Ryoji Kudo by technical decision to earn three points towards postseason qualification.

The PFL regular season resumes in June and July, with a trio of events in Atlanta on June 17, June 24, and July 1.