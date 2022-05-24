Fighter vs. Writer: Kevin Holland reveals latest heroics, Logan Storley responds to Michael ‘Venom’ Page and Scott Coker

On the new episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, UFC welterweight Kevin Holland and new Bellator interim welterweight champion Logan Storley join the show.

Holland will discuss his latest heroics after he rescued a truck driver from an overturned tractor-trailer in Texas. Beyond moonlighting as a superhero, Holland will also detail his move down to welterweight and how he’s feeling now that he’s fighting regularly at 170 pounds.

He’ll discuss his upcoming fight against Tim Means and the toughest matchups he could face in the welterweight rankings as he seeks to eventually become a title contender.

Fresh off a win over Michael “Venom” Page, Logan Storley will respond to the criticism he faced following that victory, which included his opponent and Bellator MMA president Scott Coker.

Storley will also address reigning Bellator champion Yaroslav Amosov, who is currently fighting for his home country of Ukraine, and his hopes for a rematch after they battled to a razor-close decision in their first encounter.

All this and more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer.

