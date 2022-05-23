‘Road to UFC’ tournament brackets set for June dates ahead of UFC 275

The UFC is bringing a full set of cards to Singapore Indoor Stadium in June.
On Monday, the promotion announced the opening round eight-man tournament brackets across four weight classes for a pair of shows set to take place on June 9 and June 10 ahead of UFC 275 on June 11 in Singapore. Fighters hailing from China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand will vie for the right to sign a UFC contract.
A date is still to be determined for the semifinal and final rounds.
The flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight, and lightweight divisions will be featured. See the full lineup and matchups below:
Choi SeungGuk vs. Rama Supandhi
Qiu Lun vs. Wallen Del Rosario
Horiuchi Yuma vs. Top Noi
Park HyunSung vs. Jeremia Siregar
Maimaitituoheti Keremuaili vs. Kazama Toshiomi
Nakamura Rinya vs. Gugun Gusman
Min Woo Kim vs. Xiao Long
Nose Shohei vs. WulijiBuren
Yi Zha vs. Sasu Keisuke
Hong JunYoung vs. Matsushima Koyomi
Lee JeongYeong vs. Xie Bin
Lu Kai vs. Angga
Balajin vs. KiWonBin
Ailiya Muratbek vs. Pawan Maan
Anshul Jubli vs. Usami Sho Patrick
Asikeerbai Jinensibieke vs. Kim KeyongPyo
Four non-tournament bouts have also been scheduled, with the first two to take place on the June 9 and June 10 cards, respectively.
Episode 1: Zhang Mingyang vs. George Tokkos — light heavyweight
Episode 2: Shaun Etchell vs. Uchida Takeru — flyweight
Episode 3: Seo Yedam vs. Josefine Knuttson — strawweight
Episode 4: John Adajar vs. Kim HanSeul — welterweight
Following the Road to UFC shows, UFC 275 takes place June 11 in Singapore headlined by a light heavyweight title bout between champion Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka. Valentina Shevchenko defends the flyweight title against Taila Santos in the co-main event.
