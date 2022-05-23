‘Road to UFC’ tournament brackets set for June dates ahead of UFC 275

The UFC is bringing a full set of cards to Singapore Indoor Stadium in June.

On Monday, the promotion announced the opening round eight-man tournament brackets across four weight classes for a pair of shows set to take place on June 9 and June 10 ahead of UFC 275 on June 11 in Singapore. Fighters hailing from China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand will vie for the right to sign a UFC contract.

A date is still to be determined for the semifinal and final rounds.

Spotlight is on Asia's top prospects!



Here are the tournament brackets for the ! Who will emerge victoriously and realize their Octagon dreams?



Opening round of #RoadToUFC kicks off this June 9-10 during #UFC275 fight week! — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) May 23, 2022

The flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight, and lightweight divisions will be featured. See the full lineup and matchups below:

Flyweight

Choi SeungGuk vs. Rama Supandhi

Qiu Lun vs. Wallen Del Rosario

Horiuchi Yuma vs. Top Noi

Park HyunSung vs. Jeremia Siregar

Bantamweight

Maimaitituoheti Keremuaili vs. Kazama Toshiomi

Nakamura Rinya vs. Gugun Gusman

Min Woo Kim vs. Xiao Long

Nose Shohei vs. WulijiBuren

Featherweight

Yi Zha vs. Sasu Keisuke

Hong JunYoung vs. Matsushima Koyomi

Lee JeongYeong vs. Xie Bin

Lu Kai vs. Angga

Lightweight

Balajin vs. KiWonBin

Ailiya Muratbek vs. Pawan Maan

Anshul Jubli vs. Usami Sho Patrick

Asikeerbai Jinensibieke vs. Kim KeyongPyo

Four non-tournament bouts have also been scheduled, with the first two to take place on the June 9 and June 10 cards, respectively.

Episode 1: Zhang Mingyang vs. George Tokkos — light heavyweight

Episode 2: Shaun Etchell vs. Uchida Takeru — flyweight

Episode 3: Seo Yedam vs. Josefine Knuttson — strawweight

Episode 4: John Adajar vs. Kim HanSeul — welterweight

Following the Road to UFC shows, UFC 275 takes place June 11 in Singapore headlined by a light heavyweight title bout between champion Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka. Valentina Shevchenko defends the flyweight title against Taila Santos in the co-main event.