TUF 29 winner Ricky Turcios to fight Aiemann Zahabi at July 9 UFC show

Ricky Turcios’ UFC career is about to begin.

The Ultimate Fighter 29 bantamweight tournament winner will fight Aimeann Zahabi (8-2) at a UFC event on July 9 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, the promotion announced Monday.

Turcios (11-2), a Team Alpha Male representative, defeated Brady Hiestand by split decision to secure a UFC contract. During the TUF 29 season, Turcios also scored wins over Daniel Argueta and Liudvik Sholinian to secure his spot at the live finale, which took place this past August. “Pretty Ricky” has won two straight fights and three of his past four.

Zahabi makes his fourth UFC appearance following what will be a 17-month layoff when he steps into the cage in July. The Canadian is coming off of his best performance yet inside the octagon, a first-round knockout of Drako Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 19 in February of last year that stopped a two-fight skid. His UFC record stands at 2-2.

The July 9 UFC event is expected to be headlined by a lightweight bout between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev.