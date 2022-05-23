Jorge Masvidal responds to callout over DMs with Michel Pereira’s wife, calls it ‘a fake narrative’

Jorge Masvidal isn’t hearing whatever beef Michel Pereira is selling.

On Saturday, following a win over Santiago Ponzinibbio in the UFC Vegas 55 co-main event. Pereira called for a fight with Masvidal and later in the evening said that one of the reasons he wanted to face the “BMF” champion is because he was confused about Masvidal allegedly reaching out to his wife, Gina Amir, via direct message.

“He sent an emoji to my wife, the emoji with the two hands together like ‘amen,’” Pereira said. “He sent it to my wife. He didn’t send it to me. I’ve never actually crossed paths with him. I didn’t have a chance to ask him, so I figured I really want to understand. But I might as well understand inside the octagon, settle it over there.”

On Sunday evening, Masvidal addressed the callout, stating that it was Pereira’s wife who actually contacted him first and that the fast-rising welterweight is trying to create “a fake narrative” to set up a fight.

How crazy a world and how far has society fallen that this idiot @UfcPereira would use his wife to hopefully 1 day get a paycheck and create a fake narrative to try and get a fight with me when clearly he sees she slid in my dm? Wishing you guys the best #marriagecounselor pic.twitter.com/M5MwwuH2Le — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) May 23, 2022

Masvidal tagged his response with a hashtag reading “marriage counselor.”

Pereira did not elaborate on the details of the exchange on Saturday, nor does the message that Masvidal posted appear to indicate any impropriety. The prayer hands emoji that Pereira mentioned is visible in the screenshot posted by Masvidal as a reply to what appears to be a supportive message from Pereira’s wife Gina Amir.

Amir addressed the situation herself in an Instagram story, writing, “Society is looking for excitement and unfortunately drama sells - twisting the narrative to create a story that is false. I have never and would never do anything to disrespect my marriage or my husband. This account, as you can see, is a business account and more than one person has access to it. This is not even the way I would speak. Not to mention it is from years ago and before I even knew Michel.”

See a screenshot of the statement below. The Instagram account in question is currently private.

Saturday’s win marked five straight for Pereira, who also mentioned that he is interested in a fight with Nate Diaz.

Masvidal is currently embroiled in a legal battle after allegedly assaulting rival Colby Covington at a restaurant in Miami on March 21. The alleged incident occurred not long after a loss to Covington in the main event of UFC 272 on March 5.