The MMA Hour with Glover Teixeira, Valentina Shevchenko, Chase Hooper, and Mariusz Pudzianowski

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Ariel Helwani, along with GC and NewYorkRic, recap the weekend in combat sports.

1:35 p.m.: Chase Hooper looks back at his UFC Vegas 55 win over Felipe Colares, his evolution in the UFC since debuting in Contender Series as an 18-year-old, and more.

2:05 p.m.: UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko returns to preview her upcoming title defense against Taila Santos on June 11 at UFC 275.

2:30 p.m.: The other half of UFC 275’s championship double-header, light heavyweight king Glover Teixeira, joins the show to preview his title defense against Jiri Prochazka.

3 p.m.: KSW star and five-time World’s Strongest Man winner Mariusz Pudzianowski discusses his MMA career and previews his battle against former KSW middleweight champion Michal Materla on May 28 at KSW 70.

3:25 p.m.: GC looks back at his best bets from UFC Vegas 55 and more.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.