Filed under:

Chidi Njokuani wants ‘no part’ of Fight of The Night: ‘I’ll take 16-second knockouts’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
LAS VEGAS – UFC middleweight Chidi Njokuani reacts to his brutal elbow KO of Dusko Todorovic at UFC Vegas 55, why he prefers quick finishes over “Fight of the Night” outings, and more.

