UFC Vegas 55 post-fight show: Did Holly Holm get robbed in main event?

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Ketlen Vieira picked up the biggest UFC wins of her career, but it certainly will go down as a controversial one.

Following Vieira’s split decision win over Holly Holm in the main event of UFC Vegas 55, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee react to the five-round contest, figure out if Holm was robbed by the judges, talk Michel Pereira’s fifth straight win — this one over Santiago Ponzinibbio in the co-main event — and where he goes, Chidi Njokuani’s ceiling following his vicious standing elbow finish of Dusko Todorovic, Jailton Almeida’s future after a fantastic heavyweight debut in submitting Parker Porter, and other storylines coming out of Saturday’s card at the UFC APEX.

In addition, a reaction to the boxing event that included Floyd Mayweather and Anderson Silva competing in separate exhibition bouts in Abu Dhabi.

Watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you get your pods.

