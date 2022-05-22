 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sam Hughes ‘squashes’ beef with Daniel Cormier over ‘quitter’ comments before UFC Vegas 55

By MMA Fighting Newswire
LAS VEGAS - UFC strawweight Sam Hughes reacts to her third-round TKO of Elise Reed at UFC Vegas 55, her post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier and more.

