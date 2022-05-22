Filed under: News UFC Latest News Sam Hughes ‘squashes’ beef with Daniel Cormier over ‘quitter’ comments before UFC Vegas 55 By MMA Fighting Newswire May 22, 2022, 1:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter LAS VEGAS - UFC strawweight Sam Hughes reacts to her third-round TKO of Elise Reed at UFC Vegas 55, her post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier and more. Get the latest gear UFC 274 Event T-Shirt Charles Oliveira Reigning Defending T-Shirt Justin "The Highlight" Gaethje T-Shirt "Thug" Rose Namajunas T-Shirt Tony Ferguson School of Snap Jitsu T-Shirt UFC Venum Authentic Men’s T-Shirt UFC 2021 Panini Chronicles Trading Card Blaster UFC Official Fight Gloves More From MMA Fighting ‘He look amazing tonight’: Khabib Nurmagomedov, other pros react to unlucky end to Junior dos Santos’ Eagle FC debut Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore: Live round-by-round updates UFC Vegas 55 predictions Anderson Silva vs. Bruno Machado full fight video highlights Anderson Silva vs. Bruno Machado: Live round-by-round updates Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore full fight video highlights Loading comments...
