Matt Brown tells crazy story about the only time he’s missed weight in UFC career — and how a fake doctor fooled everyone

Matt Brown has only missed weight one time in his UFC career, but it turns out there were bizarre circumstances surrounding that particular fight with Robbie Lawler back in 2014.

During a recent appearance on The Fighter vs. The Writer, Brown revealed what actually happened including a rogue person wandering around backstage checking the weights of the athletes except for one major problem — they didn’t actually work for the California State Athletic Commission.

Check out what Brown had to say about the situation and how the UFC dealt with the problem afterwards.