Ketlen Vieira vs. Holly Holm official scorecard from UFC Vegas 55

Ketlen Vieira emerged with a split decision win over Holly Holm at UFC Vegas 55 and potentially seized the next shot at the UFC bantamweight title. But the scorecards weren’t very popular with the crowd at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Vieira’s cries of celebration were shadowed by boos from the crowd, who disagreed with a pair of 48-47 scores for the Brazilian while one judge gave the same score to Holm.

Check out the official scorecards from the Nevada Athletic Commission, which regulated the event, courtesy of the UFC.

The three judges in the fight – Mike Bell, Derek Cleary and Sal D’Amato – are among the most experienced in MMA, regularly overseeing title fights in the octagon. However, they were not in agreement on the outcome of the fight.

Bell and Cleary awarded Vieira Rounds 2-4 via a score of 10-9 while giving Holm the 10-9 in Round 1 and Round 5. D’Amato, meanwhile, gave Holm Round 1, 3 and 5 via 10-9 and gave Vieira Round 2 and Round 4 via 10-9.

Overall, Bell, Clearly and D’Amato agreed on four of the headliner’s five rounds, scoring the same in Round 1 (Holm), 2 (Vieira), 4 (Vieira) and 5 (Holm).

Vieira picked up her second straight win in the octagon while Holm’s two-fight winning streak was snapped.