UFC Vegas 55 bonuses: Chidi Njokuani scores second straight ‘Performance of the Night’ award

Chidi Njokuani’s has seen great success in his brief UFC career so far, both results-wise and financially.

The former Bellator standout collected a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonus for the second time in as many octagon appearances after knocking Dusko Todorovic out with a standing elbow at UFC Vegas 55 on Saturday.

Njokuani also won a performance bonus in his UFC debut this past February when he needed just 16 seconds to punch out Marc-Andre Barriault.

The evening’s other “Performance of the Night” bonus went to Chase Hooper. The 22-year-old capped off an impressive performance against Felipe Colares by finishing him with ground and pound in Round 3.

Co-main event welterweights Michel Pereira and Santiago Ponzinibbio won the UFC Vegas 55 “Fight of the Night” award after a back-and-forth battle that Pereira took by split decision. It was the second “Fight of the Night” award for Pereira (though he did not receive a bonus for his first one due to missing weight) and the third for Ponzinibbio.