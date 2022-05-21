UFC Vegas 55 in Tweets: Pros react to Ketlen Vieira’s split-call over Holly Holm, Chidi Njokuani‘s violent win

Going into UFC Vegas 55, fight fans had no idea what to expect between Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira.

With Holm making the walk to the octagon for the first time since October 2020, the former bantamweight champion hoped to remind everyone of why she’s been a contender for the past seven years. Viera, on the other hand, was looking to improve on her dominant decision win over another former champion in Miesha Tate.

After 25 hard fought minutes, it was Viera who edged Holm with a narrow split decision win.

Below is how their fellow fights reacted to main card action from inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Ketlen Vieira def. Holly Holm

Wrong again. Ketlen won the fight. Jeez I am a terrible judge. We have a judging conference coming up and I looking forward to going to school and learning how to watch MMA. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 22, 2022

Yikes. Holly got robbed. — Nina Ansaroff (@NinaAnsaroff) May 22, 2022

Viera laying face down scream crying in the Octagon is an… interesting… celebration #UFCVegasIDontFeelLikeLookingItUp — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) May 22, 2022

Bruhhhh… implement open scoring for the love of god — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) May 22, 2022

That's a complete rip off — BatgerelUFC (@BatgerelUfc) May 22, 2022

Michel Pereira def. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Parabéns Michael Pereira — glover teixeira (@gloverteixeira) May 22, 2022

What a 3rd round I appreciate the effort #UFCVegas55 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) May 22, 2022

Man what a war — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 22, 2022

I got Santi winning 2 and 3 #ufcvegas55 — Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) May 22, 2022

Holy hell! That was a intense fight. These boys both wanted to win! #ufcvegas55 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) May 22, 2022

Chidi Njokuani knocks out Dusko Todorovic

That was brutal — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 22, 2022

Wooooow nasty elbow — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 22, 2022

I’m happy to see @ChidiBangNjoku kicking some ass in the @ufc he’s been putting in that work for some time now #UFCVegas55 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) May 22, 2022

Never let an elbow on the break go unthrown! #UFCVegas55 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 22, 2022

Chidi Bang Bang!! You the man brother! — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) May 22, 2022

Nasty Elbow — Darren Elkins (@DarrenElkinsMMA) May 22, 2022

I like this upper body head movement that Ricci added to her game! #UFCVegas55 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 21, 2022

Well we were wrong on that fight. Junyung park wins!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 21, 2022

Ohhh that’s a bad call. 29-28 Anders #UFCVegas55 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 21, 2022

Haha. Great win for park. I like that nutter #UFCVegas55 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 21, 2022

Judges, they steal half your purse #UFCVegas55 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) May 21, 2022