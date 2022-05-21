 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC Vegas 55 in Tweets: Pros react to Ketlen Vieira’s split-call over Holly Holm, Chidi Njokuani‘s violent win

By Jose Youngs
UFC Fight Night: Njokuani v Todorovic Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Going into UFC Vegas 55, fight fans had no idea what to expect between Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira.

With Holm making the walk to the octagon for the first time since October 2020, the former bantamweight champion hoped to remind everyone of why she’s been a contender for the past seven years. Viera, on the other hand, was looking to improve on her dominant decision win over another former champion in Miesha Tate.

After 25 hard fought minutes, it was Viera who edged Holm with a narrow split decision win.

Below is how their fellow fights reacted to main card action from inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Ketlen Vieira def. Holly Holm

Michel Pereira def. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Chidi Njokuani knocks out Dusko Todorovic

Tabatha Ricci def. Polyana Viana

Jun Yong Park def. Eryk Anders

