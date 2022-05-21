Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes have a date for their rematch.

On Saturday’s UFC Vegas 55 broadcast, the UFC announced the two will headline UFC 277, which takes place at American Airlines Center in Dallas on July 30.

Peña pulled off one of the biggest upsets in MMA at UFC 269 in December when she submitted Nunes to take her bantamweight title and snap the seven-year unbeaten streak of “The Lioness.”

Peña and Nunes, who respectively are No. 1 and No. 2 at 135 pounds in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, served as coaches on season 30 of The Ultimate Fighter, which is currently airing on ESPN+. They were expected to clash following the conclusion of the season, and now the rematch is official.

Also announced on Saturday is the current lineup for UFC 277, which includes a previously reported interim flyweight title bout between former champion Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France that will serve as the co-main event.

The main card also features a heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich, a middleweight bout between Paulo Costa and former UFC champion Luke Rockhold and a light heavyweight bout between Magomed Ankalaev and Anthony Smith.

See the updated UFC 277 lineup below (numbers in parentheses indicate MMA Fighting Global Ranking)

Main Card

Julianna Peña (1) vs. Amanda Nunes (2)

Brandon Moreno (2) vs. Kai Kara-France (T4)

Derrick Lewis (6) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (T15)

Paulo Costa (7) vs. Luke Rockhold

Magomed Ankalaev (7) vs. Anthony Smith (8)

Preliminary Card

Justin Tafa vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves

Diego Ferreira vs. Drakkar Klose

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Michael Morales

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mariya Agapova

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria