UFC Vegas 55 video: Chidi Njokuani demolishes Dusko Todorovic with devastating standing elbow strike

Chidi Njokuani is earning quite a reputation for his highlight reel finishes in the UFC.

Following 16-second obliteration in his debut, Njokuani added another devastating knockout to his resume at UFC Vegas 55 after he clubbed Dusko Todorovic with an elbow strike at the end of the first round that absolutely flattened the Serbian middleweight.

The end came at 4:48 in the opening round with Njokuani earning his fourth straight knockout overall including three finishes between the UFC and The Contender Series.

“I knew what I was capable of doing from the jump,” Njokuani said afterwards. “Now I’m finally here and I’m finally showing out, doing my thing. We worked on that day in and day out.

“Anybody can get it. You feel me? I don’t really care who I fight but I’m low key looking on that Dallas card coming up [at UFC 277]”

It was Njokuani who initiated a grappling exchange at the start of the fight after he tried to lock up a D’arce choke following a scramble but he eventually abandoned the submission when it was clear Todorovic wasn’t going away. In return, Todorovic grabbed onto a body lock to keep closer to Njokuani to ensure the noted striker didn’t have much room to work.

Njokuani eventually broke free from the clinch and that served as the undoing for Todorovic because he knew playing with a striker of that caliber was a very risky proposition.

Just seconds later, Njokuani proved it after Todorovic tried to regain his position on the inside except this time he got blasted with the elbow strike coming over the top from the former Bellator fighter. Todorovic just crumbled to the canvas with the referee swooping in to stop the contest before he could take any further damage.

Njokuani has always shown flashes of greatness throughout his career but his current run in the UFC has been incredibly impressive as he moves to 22-7 with one no contest with his latest knockout victory.