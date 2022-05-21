UFC Vegas 55 video: Joseph Holmes crushes Alen Amedovski with brutal knee before forcing tap in just over a minute

Joseph Holmes may earn himself an extra $50,000 at the end of Saturday’s UFC event in Las Vegas for just over a minute of work.

Holmes, who was making his second octagon appearance, took on Alen Amedovski in the featured preliminary bout of UFC Vegas 55 at the APEX. “Ugly Man” landed a brutal knee up the middle that had Amedovski badly hurt, dropping him, before pouncing on top with big shots and catching Amedovski in a rear naked choke, forcing the tap at 1:04 of the opening round.

Check out the video of Holmes’ first UFC finish below:

Knee was right on the button then Holmes locked up the submission #UFCVegas55 pic.twitter.com/BCFJPJ8k5g — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 21, 2022

The 26-year-old Holmes bounced back from a unanimous decision loss to Jamie Pickett in his promotional debut at UFC Vegas 46. Holmes earned a submission win on Dana White’s Contender Series, but not a contract. Instead, the UFC president gave Holmes an opportunity at Fury FC 53 in November, which served as the event for Dana White’s Lookin’ For a Fight. Holmes came through with a first-round TKO to earn a contract.

Amedovski may not be long for the promotion after falling to 0-3 inside the octagon.