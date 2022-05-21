 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 55 video: Jailton Almeida mauls, taps Parker Porter in the first round

By Mike Heck
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Almeida v Porter Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Jailton Almeida made it look easy in his first fight in the UFC’s heavyweight division on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Almeida took on a game Parker Porter during the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 55 at the APEX. “Malhadinho” closed as the biggest favorite on the card and certainly covered the -600 line with an immediate hoist and takedown of Porter — who outweighed Almeida by over 40 pounds at Friday’s weigh-ins. Almeida went on to punish Porter for over four minutes before jumping on the New Englander’s neck for a rear naked choke, forcing a tap 4:35 into the contest.

Check out the video of the submission finish below:

After his originally scheduled light heavyweight matchup with Maxim Grishin fell through, Almeida made the choice to bump up a division to remain on the card. The 30-year-old is now 2-0 with two first round finishes inside the octagon after earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series.

With the loss, Porter’s three-fight win streak comes to an end.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...