UFC Vegas 55 video: Jailton Almeida mauls, taps Parker Porter in the first round

Jailton Almeida made it look easy in his first fight in the UFC’s heavyweight division on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Almeida took on a game Parker Porter during the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 55 at the APEX. “Malhadinho” closed as the biggest favorite on the card and certainly covered the -600 line with an immediate hoist and takedown of Porter — who outweighed Almeida by over 40 pounds at Friday’s weigh-ins. Almeida went on to punish Porter for over four minutes before jumping on the New Englander’s neck for a rear naked choke, forcing a tap 4:35 into the contest.

Check out the video of the submission finish below:

Almeida gets his 10th career win by submission #UFCVegas55 pic.twitter.com/YjARej0mH9 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 21, 2022

After his originally scheduled light heavyweight matchup with Maxim Grishin fell through, Almeida made the choice to bump up a division to remain on the card. The 30-year-old is now 2-0 with two first round finishes inside the octagon after earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series.

With the loss, Porter’s three-fight win streak comes to an end.