Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore full fight video highlights from their boxing clash in Abu Dhabi, courtesy of multiple outlets.

Mayweather vs. Moore took place May 21 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Floyd Mayweather (50-0 boxing) and Don Moore (18-0-1 boxing) collided in an exhibition boxing match contested. The fight streamed live on Frontrow.io.

Round 1: Two-minute rounds for this exhibition bout. Mayweather just keeping his distance, letting Moore flick out some punches that fall short. A Moore shot lands to the body and Mayweather is smiling. Mayweather with a counter jab. Moore to the body again. Mayweather with a counter left.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Mayweather.

Round 2: Mayweather more aggressive with his movement to start Round 2. He catches Moore with a jab. Mayweather just ducking Moore’s jabs. Right hand scores for Moore from range. They exchange jabs. Mayweather just using his footwork to cut off the ring. Moore scores with a jab. Mayweather to the body, then a couple of jabs to steal the round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Mayweather. Overall, 20-18 Mayweather.

Round 3: Mayweather slips more punches. Moore scores to the body. Moore gets out of the way of a trio of jabs. Mayweather scores to the body. Mayweather tags Moore with a left. He’s picking his spots with his jab. Jab right to the face by Mayweather. Moore can’t get past it.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Mayweather. Overall, 30-27 Mayweather.

Round 4: Mayweather’s jab is on point right now. He dodges a Moore punch and hits him with an uppercut to the body. Moore sneaks in a body shot. Mayweather stings Moore with a couple of left hands. Moore with a straight left to the body. Mayweather completely loose after four rounds.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Mayweather. Overall, 40-36 Mayweather.

Round 5: Moore with a glancing left hand as he circles out of the corner. Mayweather boxing Moore up in close, Moore answers with a short uppercut. Mayweather letting his hands go now. Right hook hits Moore clean. Counter right by Moore connects, but Mayweather isn’t bothered and he is flurrying now as Moore just tries to back away and circle. Mayweather is getting anything he wants right now.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-8, Mayweather. Overall, 50-44 Mayweather.

Round 6: Mayweather lands an uppercut right off the bat. Clean jab for Moore, but Mayweather answers with a left on the button. Mayweather taunting Moore now. Moore with a hard punch inside, he pops Moore with a jab. Moore wants to counter, but he’s catching a lot of glove and shoulder. Mayweather can hear the commentary and as the team compliments his gift for psychological warfare, he answers mid-fight, “I do do that.”

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Mayweather. Overall, 60-53 Mayweather.

Round 7: Before the seventh, Mayweather took the round card and walked around with it. Then he danced with the ring girl. Mayweather talking as much as he’s fighting, even as he drives jabs into Moore’s face. Moore gets busy with the hands, but Mayweather’s defense is sharp. Mayweather gets back on the offensive and Moore is circling to get away. He gets wobbled by a right hand by the ear. Mayweather pouring it on on a cornered Moore. Moore gets hurt bad by a right hand. Mayweather sticks his tongue out and then hits a combo.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-8, Mayweather. Overall, 70-61 Mayweather.

Round 8: Mayweather jabbing away as he corners Moore. He has Moore going wherever he wants him to. Stiff jab with Moore on the ropes. Moore with a counter right. Left hook by Mayweather. Moore trips to a knee. Moore with two good punches inside, but Mayweather absolutely crushes him with a body shot. He has to answer a 10-count and he makes it. Mayweather right back in there, huge right hand. Left hook by Mayweather. H e wants the finish. Moore will make it to the bell. Dominant and flashy performance for Mayweather.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-8, Mayweather. Overall, 80-69 Mayweather.

Official result: No winner is declared due to the bout being an exhibition.