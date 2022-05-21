UFC Vegas 55 video: Uros Medic crushes Omar Morales for second-round KO

Uros Medic did not provide a warm welcome back to lightweight for Omar Morales on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Medic looked to bounce back from his first pro loss when he faced Morales on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 55 at the APEX. Morales was finding come confidence with his distance striking throughout the bout, but Medic was able to pick his spots in some key moments throughout the contest. In the second round, Medic stung Morales with a big shot, and kept landing with vicious intent until Morales hit the mat, and the referee had seen enough.

Check out the finish below:

In the first round, Morales looked to be cruising to a 10-9, but Medic caught him with the most significant shot of the round in the closing seconds. It was the second octagon victory and finish for “The Doctor,” who came through victorious following a loss to Jalin Turner at UFC 266 this past September.

Morales has now lost three of four, including a submission loss to Jonathan Pearce at UFC 266.