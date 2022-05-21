UFC Vegas 55 video: Chase Hooper ends wild battle with strikes in the third round

Chase Hooper entered the octagon for the first time as an underdog on Saturday, but he sure didn’t look it as he put on a relentless pace in Las Vegas.

Hooper took on the incredibly durable Felipe Colares during the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 55 at UFC APEX. After 10 minutes of exhausting grappling, Hooper took advantage of a worn out Colares in the third round, mounting him and landing ground and pound to pick up his first promotional victory via strikes.

Check out the final moment of the bout below:

The official time of the finish was 3:00 into Round 3.

The 22-year-old Hooper entered the bout with losses in two of three, including a dominant decision loss to Steven Peterson in his most recent appearance at UFC 263 this past June. “The Dream” came out sprinting from the opening seconds of the fight, forcing numerous scrambles on the ground, taking the back, mounting, defending, and frustrating Colares throughout the grueling matchup.

Colares was finished for the first time in his career and his octagon record drops to 2-4.