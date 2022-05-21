Watch Anderson Silva vs. Bruno Machado full fight video highlights from their boxing clash in Abu Dhabi.

Silva vs. Machado took place May 21 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Anderson Silva (3-1 boxing, 34-11, 1 NC in MMA) and Bruno Machado (0-0 boxing, 15-9 MMA) collided in an eight-round exhibition boxing match contested at 194 pounds. The fight streamed live on Frontrow.io.

A full recap of the fight can be found here.

Catch more video highlights below.

Check out play-by-play of the bout, courtesy of MMA Fighting:

Round 1: Machado to the body early. Silva with lots of movement, not throwing much. Now it’s Silva to the body. Silva probing with a light jab. Back to the body for Silva. Not much to score there.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Silva.

Round 2: Silva sticking with the jab, but not connecting. He sneaks in a left hook. Machado goes to the body. There’s a jab by Silva.Silva slips some punches as he waits in the corner. Machado scores with a right hand. Two good body shots by Silva. Rounds are just two minutes long in this fight by the way.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Silva. Overall, 20-18 Silva.

Round 3: Jab up top by Silva. Machado answers with a body shot. Silva with a slick combo. Silva looking to pressure in the corner. Silva hits a counter jab. Staring contest in the last 15 seconds.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Silva. Overall, 30-27 Silva.

Round 4: Silva pursues with a jab, Machado hits a right cross. Silva ups the output and he’s mixing it up beautifully to the head and body. Right hook to the body by Silva, followed by a high jab. Another round for Silva, though it’s not the most thrilling performance.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Silva. Overall, 40-36 Silva.

Round 5: Aggressive start for Silva. Silva goes to the body, Machado with a counter hook. Silva scores with a lunging left hand. Right hand by Machado. Silva whiffs on a left hand haymaker. Silva with another good flurry to close this round. Right hand bomb at the bell drops Machado! We’ve got a standing 10-count and Machado will make it to the sixth.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-8, Silva. Overall, 50-44 Silva.

Round 6: Silva just biding his time. Sneaky left scores for Silva. Jab by Silva. Lots of feinting and circling here, Machado understandably gunshy. Silva with another sneaky left.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Silva. Overall, 60-53 Silva.

Round 7: Silva pops Machado’s head back with a jab. Lots of stance switching from Silva. He triples up on a jab, but Machado isn’t biting. Silva has Machado back in the corner, he wants to open him up with body shots. Machado keeping his guard high to avoid eating another knockout shot. Machado with a nice left hook as Silva gets cute with his head movement.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Silva. Overall, 70-62 Silva.

Round 8: Silva advances with straight punches. Machado strictly on the defensive, but he fires back with a short left hook. Right hand by Machado. Machado not landing much, but Silva hasn’t throw much of anything in Round 10. Silva comes out of the corner looking for one last flurry, but the finish isn’t there.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Machado. Overall, 79-72 Silva.

Official result: No winner is declared due to the bout being an exhibition.