Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira full fight video highlights

By MMA Fighting Newswire
UFC Fight Night: Holm v Vieira Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Watch Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira full fight video highlights from their UFC Vegas 55 clash above, courtesy of the UFC.

Holm vs. Vieira took place May 21 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Holly Holm (14-5) and Ketlen Vieira (12-2) collided in the UFC Vegas 55 main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.

Catch more video highlights below.

For more on the UFC Vegas 55 main event, check out a live blog of the fight by MMA Fighting’s Steven Marrocco.

