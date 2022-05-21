Watch Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira full fight video highlights from their UFC Vegas 55 clash above, courtesy of the UFC.

Holm vs. Vieira took place May 21 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Holly Holm (14-5) and Ketlen Vieira (12-2) collided in the UFC Vegas 55 main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.

Looking to dispatch another former world champ



@KetlenVieiraUFC is on deck for her second main event outing at the APEX. #UFCVegas55 pic.twitter.com/PUDv7QGitT — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) May 22, 2022

The soon to be International Boxing Hall of Famer.



⛪ @HollyHolm continuing to expand her legacy tonight! #UFCVegas55 pic.twitter.com/AFP69G5YMv — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) May 22, 2022

5th and final round here we come! How do you have it scored? #UFCVegas55 pic.twitter.com/k1nHjCHfuS — UFC (@ufc) May 22, 2022

Off to the judges score cards. Final predictions - who you got? #UFCVegas55 pic.twitter.com/Ff1e0dCefV — UFC (@ufc) May 22, 2022

