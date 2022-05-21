UFC Vegas 55 live blog: Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira

This is the UFC Vegas 55 live blog for the pivotal bantamweight main event between former champion Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Holm, the No. 3 bantamweight fighter in the MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, returns to the octagon for the first time since an October 2020 appearance against Irene Aldana, which ended in a unanimous decision win to extend her current streak to two fights. The former champ hopes to get back in the title picture after falling short in a trio of title fights at featherweight and bantamweight.

Vieira, meanwhile, stands at No. 7 in the rankings and is still looking for her first title shot after eight appearances in the UFC. Once a contender-apparent with four straight wins, she was stopped by Aldana and has since gone 2-1 with a recent win over ex-champ Miesha Tate marking her most recent appearance.

Check out the UFC Vegas 55 live blog below.