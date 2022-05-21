Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore: Live round-by-round updates

MMA Fighting has Mayweather vs. Moore results live for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore fight card at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday afternoon.

This is the live blog for the exhibition main event featuring boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and Don Moore. It is expected to begin around 4 p.m. ET on FITE pay-per-view. Check out our Mayweather vs. Moore results page to find out what happened on the undercard.

This is Mayweather’s third exhibition bout since retiring from active competition in 2017 following a win over UFC superstar Conor McGregor that gave Mayweather a perfect 50-0 pro record. He later defeated kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa at a December 2018 RIZIN event in Japan, and then went the distance with YouTube star Logan Paul in a bout that was not officially scored.

Moore (18-0-1, 12 KOs) is a former sparring partner of Mayweather’s.

Check out the Mayweather vs. Moore main event live blog below.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8: