UFC Vegas 55 Results: Holm vs. Vieira

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 55 results for the Holm vs. Vieira fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Vegas 55 Twitter updates.

In the main event, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm takes on Ketlen Vieira in a battle of top 135-pound contenders. Holm rides a two-fight win streak into the contest but has been sidelined due to injuries since October 2020. Vieira defeated former UFC champion Miesha Tate via unanimous decision in her most recent bout.

Welterweights Santiago Ponzinibbio and Michel Pereira meet in the co-main event.

Check out UFC Vegas 55 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira

Duško Todorović vs. Chidi Njokuani

Eryk Anders vs. Jun Yong Park

Polyana Viana vs. Tabatha Ricci

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Jailton Almeida vs. Parker Porter

Joseph Holmes vs. Alen Amedovski

Omar Morales vs. Uroš Medić

Vince Morales vs. Jonathan Martinez

Felipe Colares vs. Chase Hooper

Sam Hughes vs. Elise Reed