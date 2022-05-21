UFC Vegas 55 Results: Holm vs. Vieira

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 55 results for the Holm vs. Vieira fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Vegas 55 Twitter updates.
In the main event, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm takes on Ketlen Vieira in a battle of top 135-pound contenders. Holm rides a two-fight win streak into the contest but has been sidelined due to injuries since October 2020. Vieira defeated former UFC champion Miesha Tate via unanimous decision in her most recent bout.
Welterweights Santiago Ponzinibbio and Michel Pereira meet in the co-main event.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira
Duško Todorović vs. Chidi Njokuani
Polyana Viana vs. Tabatha Ricci
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Jailton Almeida vs. Parker Porter
Joseph Holmes vs. Alen Amedovski
Omar Morales vs. Uroš Medić
Vince Morales vs. Jonathan Martinez
Felipe Colares vs. Chase Hooper
Sam Hughes vs. Elise Reed
