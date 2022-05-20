Eagle FC 47 video: Maki Pitolo retires Doug Usher with vicious 30-second faceplant KO

Maki Pitolo showed that his nickname is no joke.

The 31-year-old middleweight, who affectionately goes by the moniker “Coconut Bombz,” continued to make the most of his post-UFC run with a monster 30-second knockout of Doug Usher on Friday night at Eagle FC 47.

In a brutal sequence, Pitolo cracked Usher with a perfect check left hook that immediately sent the Usher crashing down to the canvas, face first.

Watch a replay of Pitolo’s highlight-reel knockout below.

MAKI PITOLO WITH A CRAZY KO#EagleFC47: Dos Santos vs. De Castro | LIVE AND FREE NOW only on FLXcast worldwide and Combate in | Sign up NOW at https://t.co/QslxaipV9R pic.twitter.com/cQPqs0GiW8 — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) May 21, 2022

Pitolo (15-9) has been regaining momentum since exiting the UFC following a disappointing 1-5 run with promotion in January. His victory over Usher moved his record over the last three months to 2-0, including a March win over Bellator and Strikeforce veteran Fernando Gonzalez.

In the aftermath of the bout, Usher (13-4) left his gloves in the EFC cage and announced that he was retiring from mixed martial arts after losing for the first time since 2015.