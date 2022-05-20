Eagle FC 47 video: Akhmed Aliev demolishes Darrell Horcher with brutal 30-second KO

Akhmed Aliev made one heck of a statement in his Eagle FC debut.

The 32-year-old lightweight needed just 30 seconds to demolish UFC veteran Darrell Horcher and stake his claim for a shot at the lightweight strap on Friday at Eagle FC 47.

Aliev (21-7) dropped Horcher (14-6) with a nasty combination of punches before sealing the deal with a right-left follow-up on the ground that prompted referee Andrew Glenn to dive in and save Horcher from any further punishment.

Video of the brutal finish can be seen below, courtesy of Eagle FC.

30 SECOND KO



From Akhmed Aliev makes an impressive Eagle FC debut #EagleFC47: Dos Santos vs. De Castro | LIVE AND FREE NOW only on FLXcast worldwide and Combate in | Sign up NOW at https://t.co/QslxaipV9R pic.twitter.com/GgPrOepa4I — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) May 21, 2022

Afterward, Aliev jokingly called for a fight with in-ring interview Henry Cejudo, however Eagle FC president Khabib Nurmagomedov had a different idea, tweeting out that Aliev deserved to challenge for the promotion’s 155-pound title.

Aliev struggled in a recent stint in PFL, putting together a 3-3 record over six appearances with the promotion, however he appears to have found a new home in Eagle FC.