Eagle FC 47 video: Akhmed Aliev demolishes Darrell Horcher with brutal 30-second KO

By Shaun Al-Shatti
Eagle FC, Twitter

Akhmed Aliev made one heck of a statement in his Eagle FC debut.

The 32-year-old lightweight needed just 30 seconds to demolish UFC veteran Darrell Horcher and stake his claim for a shot at the lightweight strap on Friday at Eagle FC 47.

Aliev (21-7) dropped Horcher (14-6) with a nasty combination of punches before sealing the deal with a right-left follow-up on the ground that prompted referee Andrew Glenn to dive in and save Horcher from any further punishment.

Video of the brutal finish can be seen below, courtesy of Eagle FC.

Afterward, Aliev jokingly called for a fight with in-ring interview Henry Cejudo, however Eagle FC president Khabib Nurmagomedov had a different idea, tweeting out that Aliev deserved to challenge for the promotion’s 155-pound title.

Aliev struggled in a recent stint in PFL, putting together a 3-3 record over six appearances with the promotion, however he appears to have found a new home in Eagle FC.

