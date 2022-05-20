 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC Vegas 55 preview show: Does Holly Holm earn another title shot with win over Ketlen Vieira?

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira will battle it out in a pivotal main event in the UFC bantamweight division. With a victory for Holm, could she find her way back into a championship bout once again? MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Alexander K. Lee, and Jed Meshew discuss the UFC Vegas 55 headliner, the co-main event between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Michel Pereira, along with the event’s other interesting storylines.

Watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get your pods.

