UFC Vegas 55 preview show: Does Holly Holm earn another title shot with win over Ketlen Vieira?

Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira will battle it out in a pivotal main event in the UFC bantamweight division. With a victory for Holm, could she find her way back into a championship bout once again? MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Alexander K. Lee, and Jed Meshew discuss the UFC Vegas 55 headliner, the co-main event between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Michel Pereira, along with the event’s other interesting storylines.

