Eagle FC 47 Results: Dos Santos vs. De Castro

MMA Fighting has Eagle FC 47 results for the Dos Santos vs. De Castro fight card from the FLXcast Arena in Miami on Friday night.

In the main event, former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos will square off against fellow UFC veteran Yorgan De Castro in a heavyweight contest. Dos Santos will be competing for the first time since his departure from the UFC in early 2021. De Castro won his Eagle FC debut in January with a first-round guillotine over Shaun Asher in 64 seconds.

Light heavyweights Hector Lombard and Thiago Silva will clash in the co-main event.

Check out Eagle FC 47 results below.

Fight Card (FLXcast app at 6 p.m. ET)

Junior dos Santos vs. Yorgan De Castro

Hector Lombard vs. Thiago Silva

Maki Pitolo vs. Doug Usher

Gabriel Checco vs. Andrew Sanchez

Akhmed Aliev vs. Darrell Horcher

Islam Mamedov vs. Zach Zane

Ronny Markes vs. Reggie Pena

Alexandre Almeida vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Sean Soriano vs. Paulo Silva

Shawn Bunch vs. Adi Alic

Dennis Hughes vs. Dylan Mantello