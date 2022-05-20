Video: Anderson Silva weighs in, faces off against Bruno Machado ahead of boxing match

Anderson Silva’s next boxing match is officially good to go.

The former UFC middleweight champion tipped the scales at 193.5 pounds on Friday in Abu Dhabi ahead of his return against Bruno Machado, who weighed 189.8 pounds.

The faceoff between the two Brazilian fighters can be seen above.

Silva and Machado were originally slated to meet on May 14 at the Burjal Arab helipad in Dubai in an event titled The Showcase in the Skies, which also featured Floyd Mayweather Jr. boxing his former sparring partner Don Moore in an exhibition bout in the main event. However, the show was postponed and ultimately moved to May 21 in Abu Dhabi following the recent death of United Arab Emirates president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

At age 47, Silva has revitalized his career since being released from the UFC in 2020 with a return to the boxing ring. “The Spider” went 2-0 in 2021, scoring boxing wins over former WBC champion Julio César Chávez Jr. and former UFC champion Tito Ortiz, the latter of whom Silva knocked out in 82 seconds.

Machado (15-9 MMA) is making his boxing debut. The 35-year-old veteran has won seven consecutive bouts in the MMA cage dating back to 2012.