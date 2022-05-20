ONE Championship video: Tye Ruotolo submits Garry Tonon with D’Arce choke in 97 seconds

The Ruotolo brothers go 2-0! Tye Ruotolo TAPS OUT Garry Tonon via D'Arce choke in under two minutes #ONE157 | #ONEChampionship | https://t.co/eBUfsODAFL pic.twitter.com/zchLH9Qq1a

Tye Ruotolo and his twin brother Kade continue to shake up the grappling world.

On Friday, it was Tye who pulled off one of the most impressive feats of the combat sports calendar, forcing a tap from decorated jiu-jitsu champion Garry Tonon. Tye caught Tonon with a D’Arce choke just 1:37 seconds into what was scheduled to be a 12-minute pro grappling contest at ONE Championship 157 on Friday in Singapore.

Watch the incredible submission above.

Kade Ruotolo also scored a win over a grappling legend in a 12-minute grappling contest at the same event, winning a unanimous decision against two-time ONE lightweight champion Shinya Aoki. The longer-haired Ruotolo twin used some slick maneuvers to wow the crowd and outpoint his more experienced opponent.

The Ruotolos have been on a tear in the jiu-jitsu world, knocking off veteran names left and right, with Tonon and Aoki just being the latest names added to the list. Kade also made headlines back with a perfect execution of the rare buggy choke at the 2020 Combat Jiujitsu World Championships.