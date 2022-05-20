Heck of a Morning: Khabib Nurmagomedov says it’s way too soon to compare Charles Oliveira to him — is he right?

Khabib Nurmagomedov has had a lot to say in regards to the UFC’s lightweight division and its most recent champion Charles Oliveira — most notably it being unfair to compare Oliveira’s 155-pound run to his at this point. Does Nurmagomedov have a point, or is it closer than he’s willing to admit?

On this episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Nurmagomedov’s recent interview with ESPN and his thoughts on Oliveira’s lightweight GOAT status, as well as Islam Makhachev being the actual champion of the division in his eyes. In addition, listeners ask about Conor McGregor’s potential return, Michael Chandler’s recent comments in support of the UFC when it comes to the fighter pay debate, the PFL instituting a 50-50 split for their new PPV Super Fight division after getting a $30 million investment from a group that includes former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 8 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

