UFC Vegas 55 weigh-in results: Holly Holm, Ketlen Vieira hit the mark for pivotal bantamweight headliner

Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira are on point for their bantamweight bout at UFC Vegas 55.

The 135-pound contenders were the first two fighters to step on the scale Friday, with Vieira coming in at 136, while the former champion hit 135.5. A win for either woman could position her for a shot at the winner of the rematch between Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes. Holm hopes to earn another shot at the bantamweight title she briefly held while Vieira seeks her first championship opportunity.

In the co-main event, welterweight standouts Santiago Ponzinibbio and Michel Pereira were also on point, coming in at 170.5 and 170 pounds respectively. Ponzinibbio is looking to rebound off a tough decision loss to Geoff Neal, while Pereira is currently on a four-fight winning streak and hoping to break into the top-15 of the division.

Things also went smoothly for the other fighters on Saturday’s card, with all 16 of them making weight without issue.

Check out UFC Vegas 55 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7:00 p.m. ET)

Holly Holm (135.5) vs. Ketlen Vieira (136)

Santiago Ponzinibbio (170.5) vs. Michel Pereira (170)

Chidi Njokuani (185) vs. Dusko Todorovic (185.5)

Polyana Viana (116) vs. Tabatha Ricci (115)

Eryk Anders (186) vs. Jun Yong Park (185.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4:00 p.m. ET)

Joseph Holmes (185) vs. Alen Amedovski (186)

Jailton Almeida (224) vs. Parker Porter (265)

Omar Morales (155.5) vs. Uros Medic (156)

Jonathan Martinez (135.5) vs. Vince Morales (136)

Chase Hooper (145) vs. Felipe Colares (145)

Elise Reed (115) vs. Sam Hughes (115.5)