UFC Vegas 55 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 54 weigh-ins, all 22 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have live video of the proceedings courtesy of Ag. Fight from on site as well as highlights, courtesy of the UFC.

The UFC Vegas 55 official weigh-ins will begin at 12 p.m. E.T.

In the main event, former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm faces off with top contender Ketlen Vieira on ESPN+ from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The fighters can weigh no more than 136 pounds, the maximum allowed for a non-title bantamweight contest.

Check out UFC Vegas 55 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7:00 p.m. ET)

Holly Holm (135.5) vs. Ketlen Vieira (136)

Santiago Ponzinibbio (170.5) vs. Michel Pereira (170)

Chidi Njokuani (185) vs. Dusko Todorovic (185.5)

Polyana Viana (116) vs. Tabatha Ricci (115)

Eryk Anders () vs. Jun Yong Park (185.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4:00 p.m. ET)

Joseph Holmes (185) vs. Alen Amedovski

Jailton Almeida () vs. Parker Porter ()

Omar Morales (155.5) vs. Uros Medic ()

Jonathan Martinez (135.5) vs. Vince Morales (136)

Chase Hooper (145) vs. Felipe Colares (145)

Elise Reed (115) vs. Sam Hughes (115.5)