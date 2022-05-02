Photo shows Colby Covington’s chipped tooth, Jorge Masvidal attorney questions his ‘mental capacity’

Video of Jorge Masvidal’s alleged assault on Colby Covington remains scarce, but there is now photographic evidence Masvidal’s attorneys say depicts the aftermath.

Masvidal’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, included “composite images” of alleged injuries to the face of “C.C.” — his identifier for Covington – as exhibits in a request for the fighter’s medical records. Covington alleged to have suffered a brain injury in the alleged assault, which took place outside a Miami Beach steakhouse on March 21.

In the photo, Covington’s front tooth appears to be badly chipped, which reflects the injury he reported to responding police. The former UFC interim welterweight shielded his identity through a Florida privacy law designed to protect crime victims, but Masvidal named him this past month in court.

The exhibit included other photos that showed damage to Covington’s face after the alleged assault, and, the attorney said, contradicted the claims of the alleged victim.

“Interestingly, the images do not demonstrate an injury aside from a small chip in C.C.’s fake tooth,” Cohen wrote in his request for medical records. “The evidence collected thus far clearly contradicts C.C.’s allegations. C.C. claims that Defendant hit him from behind. Exclusive footage shows that during the incident, C.C. was facing the individual he identified as Defendant. In fact, C.C. was looking at Defendant head-on prior to taking the hit then appears to run from Defendant in fear.”

The video footage referenced by Masvidal’s attorney was not immediately available.

Additionally, Cohen included images said to represent the Rolex watch Covington valued at $95,000 that was allegedly damaged in the attack. He referred to the timepiece as a “Folex” — or a “Frankenstein Rolex” — because of his belief that it wasn’t authentic, and indicated the felony charges that resulted from alleged damages in excess of $1,000 didn’t apply.

“This nickname indicates that a watch is composed of aftermarket parts including fake or knock-off Rolex parts and possibly real Rolex components — certainly negating the testimony that the watch is worth $95,000.00,” he wrote. “To calculate repair costs and extent of damage to C.C.’s FOLEX, the watch needs to be examined more closely to determine the true value of the watch.”

Cohen also included photos of Covington’s recent social media posts and a picture from UFC 272 showing Masvidal punching Covington.

The latter two were pointed rebuttals to Covington’s claim of a brain injury. Cohen wrote that if one occurred, an independent medical exam needed to be conducted before it healed. At the same time, the attorney questioned whether could that be the case given Covington’s profession and his recent encounter with Masvidal in the octagon.

“Given the State and C.C.’s allegations — paired with the fact that C.C. is a professional fighter who is prone to repeated physical injury — Defendant requires access to C.C.’s prior medical records to properly defend himself against the charges in this matter,” Cohen wrote. “Specifically, to ascertain how a single punch to C.C.’s jaw induced the brain damage when C.C.’s profession as a fighter exposes him to such injury periodically.”

If a brain injury had indeed occurred, Cohen opined that Covington should also be examined mentally to determine if he is capable of moving forward with the case.

“Given that the alleged injury is not only vague, but the victim here is a professional fighter, the undersigned notes that a mental examination may be needed due to the ambiguity of the allegations,” Cohen wrote. “A mental examination may also be required to address if C.C. is competent to proceed in this matter or if he is rendered incompetent due to the nature of his ‘brain injury.’”

Masvidal was ordered to stay at least 25 feet away from Covington at all times during a recent hearing on the case. Masvidal has pleaded not guilty to a pair of charges, aggravated battery and criminal mischief. Covington has not publicly commented on the case.

In the octagon at UFC 272, Covington won a dominant decision over Masvidal, his former roommate and training partner, to stay in the welterweight title picture. The buildup to the fight was marked by deeply personal trash talk and insults directed at Masvidal’s family. According to an incident report of the alleged assault, Masvidal told Covington during the incident, “You shouldn’t have been talking about my kids.”