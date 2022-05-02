Watch the ‘UFC 274 countdown’ video to get a closer look at the two title fights on the top of the card, along with a fan-friendly lightweight featured bout between Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson.

In the main event, Charles Oliveira puts his 155-pound title on the line for the second time against former interim champion Justin Gaethje. UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will look to avenge an early career loss as she defends her title against one-time champion Carla Esparza.