The MMA Hour with Eddie Hearn and Cris Cyborg in studio, Carla Esparza, Marlon Vera, and Holly Holm

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

12 p.m. ET: I recap the busy weekend in combat sports.

12:15 p.m.: Eddie Hearn joins us in studio to look back on the historic week for Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

1:15 p.m.: Carla Esparza previews her UFC 274 title rematch against Rose Namajunas.

1:35 p.m.: Cris Cyborg joins us in studio to look back on her recent Bellator title defense over Arlene Blencowe and look ahead to what’s next.

2:30 p.m.: Holly Holm previews her May 21 bout against Ketlen Vieira.

3 p.m.: Marlon “Chito” Vera returns to reflect on his main event win over Rob Font at UFC Vegas 53.

3:30 p.m.: GC and Helwani discuss GC’s best bets from the past weekend.

