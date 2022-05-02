 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The MMA Hour with Eddie Hearn and Cris Cyborg in studio, Carla Esparza, Marlon Vera, and Holly Holm

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

12 p.m. ET: I recap the busy weekend in combat sports.

12:15 p.m.: Eddie Hearn joins us in studio to look back on the historic week for Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

1:15 p.m.: Carla Esparza previews her UFC 274 title rematch against Rose Namajunas.

1:35 p.m.: Cris Cyborg joins us in studio to look back on her recent Bellator title defense over Arlene Blencowe and look ahead to what’s next.

2:30 p.m.: Holly Holm previews her May 21 bout against Ketlen Vieira.

3 p.m.: Marlon “Chito” Vera returns to reflect on his main event win over Rob Font at UFC Vegas 53.

3:30 p.m.: GC and Helwani discuss GC’s best bets from the past weekend.

