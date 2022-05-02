 clock menu more-arrow no yes

On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 53

By Mike Heck
UFC Fight Night: Font v Vera
Marlon Vera
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Marlon Vera picked up the biggest win of his career in the main event of UFC Vegas 53, so how close is “Chito” to getting himself into a title fight in the bantamweight division?

That question is discussed following Vera’s dominant decision win over Rob Font in Saturday’s main event at the APEX. In addition, future matchups are discussed for Andrei Arlovski following his controversial decision win over Jake Collier in the co-main event, Joanderson Brito after quickly finishing Andre Fili, Grant Dawson following his third-round submission of Jared Gordon, as well as Darren Elkins and Krzysztof Jotko following their main card wins, and more.

Poll

Who should Marlon Vera fight next after defeating Rob Font?

view results
  • 56%
    Cory Sandhagen
    (41 votes)
  • 22%
    Petr Yan
    (16 votes)
  • 8%
    Henry Cejudo
    (6 votes)
  • 8%
    Jose Aldo rematch
    (6 votes)
  • 4%
    Song Yadong rematch
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    Other
    (0 votes)
72 votes total Vote Now

