Video: Commentator cam catches Daniel Cormier’s HoF tears, Joe Rogan’s shock at UFC 274

The UFC puts a camera on commentators for major pay-per-view, and UFC 274 captured some funny and heartwarming moments.

Jon Anik, Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier called the action for the pay-per-view event earlier this month, and their reactions to the fights were an unfiltered look at the job. In the case of a highlight-reel knockout of Tony Ferguson courtesy of a front kick from Michael Chandler, the commentators mirrored the audience’s shock at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

But there also was a more intimate moment captured when, unbeknownst to Cormier, the UFC announced his addition to the promotion’s Hall of Fame. It certainly seemed like Cormier had no idea he was going to be honored that night, and the joy and emotion of the moment was captured as he was honored by his colleagues and given an ovation by the crowd.

Check out the full video above.